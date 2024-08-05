Spotlight on Altria Group: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Altria Group.

Looking at options history for Altria Group (NYSE:MO) we detected 8 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 37% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 50% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 3 are puts, for a total amount of $113,510 and 5, calls, for a total amount of $271,878.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $35.0 to $50.0 for Altria Group over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Altria Group's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Altria Group's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $35.0 to $50.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Altria Group 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume MO CALL SWEEP BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.35 $5.25 $5.35 $45.00 $96.2K 12.8K 200 MO CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $15.2 $14.65 $15.2 $35.00 $60.8K 3.7K 42 MO PUT SWEEP BEARISH 12/20/24 $2.95 $2.73 $2.95 $50.00 $48.9K 2.9K 198 MO CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $2.24 $2.12 $2.12 $50.00 $44.3K 6.9K 58 MO CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 08/09/24 $1.28 $1.21 $1.25 $49.00 $37.5K 3.5K 313

About Altria Group

Altria comprises Philip Morris USA, us Smokeless Tobacco, John Middleton, Horizon Innovations, and Helix Innovations. Through its tobacco subsidiaries, Altria maintains the leading position in cigarettes and smokeless tobacco in the United States and the number-two spot in machine-made cigars. The company's Marlboro brand is the leading cigarette brand in the us with 42% annual share in 2023. Beyond its core business, it holds an 8% interest in the world's largest brewer, Anheuser-Busch InBev, a 42% stake in cannabis manufacturer Cronos, acquired Njoy Holdings in 2023, and operates a joint venture with Japan Tobacco in the heated tobacco category. It also recently disposed of its investment in Juul Labs.

In light of the recent options history for Altria Group, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Present Market Standing of Altria Group Trading volume stands at 7,836,513, with MO's price down by -3.74%, positioned at $49.16. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 80 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Altria Group

In the last month, 2 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $51.0.

An analyst from Stifel persists with their Buy rating on Altria Group, maintaining a target price of $54. An analyst from B of A Securities persists with their Neutral rating on Altria Group, maintaining a target price of $48.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Altria Group options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

