Spotlight on Alphabet: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Alphabet. Our analysis of options history for Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) revealed 45 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 33% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 15 were puts, with a value of $1,256,958, and 30 were calls, valued at $1,436,733.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $110.0 and $300.0 for Alphabet, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Alphabet's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Alphabet's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $110.0 to $300.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Alphabet Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume GOOGL PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/19/25 $4.85 $4.7 $4.7 $130.00 $305.5K 591 662 GOOGL PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.0 $23.95 $24.0 $185.00 $144.0K 1.0K 60 GOOGL CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $41.9 $41.85 $41.85 $130.00 $125.5K 1.1K 30 GOOGL PUT SWEEP BULLISH 04/17/25 $8.0 $7.9 $7.9 $160.00 $115.3K 3.3K 318 GOOGL CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.85 $10.85 $10.85 $200.00 $108.5K 4.3K 431

About Alphabet

Alphabet is a holding company that wholly owns internet giant Google. The California-based company derives slightly less than 90% of its revenue from Google services, the vast majority of which is advertising sales. Alongside online ads, Google services houses sales stemming from Google's subscription services (YouTube TV, YouTube Music among others), platforms (sales and in-app purchases on Play Store), and devices (Chromebooks, Pixel smartphones, and smart home products such as Chromecast). Google's cloud computing platform, or GCP, accounts for roughly 10% of Alphabet's revenue with the firm's investments in up-and-coming technologies such as self-driving cars (Waymo), health (Verily), and internet access (Google Fiber) making up the rest.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alphabet, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Present Market Standing of Alphabet With a volume of 23,824,736, the price of GOOGL is down -1.64% at $164.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 67 days. What The Experts Say On Alphabet

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $202.8.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for Alphabet, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

