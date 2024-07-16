Spotlight on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the positions showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALNY, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 14 options trades for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 78% bullish and 14%, bearish.

Out of all of the options we uncovered, there was 1 put, for a total amount of $31,280, and 13, calls, for a total amount of $2,767,370.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $330.0 for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's whale trades within a strike price range from $175.0 to $330.0 in the last 30 days.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $75.2 $73.7 $75.2 $180.00 $383.5K 595 101 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $76.0 $73.7 $76.0 $180.00 $334.4K 595 400 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $75.0 $73.7 $75.0 $180.00 $330.0K 595 324 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $75.0 $73.6 $75.0 $180.00 $330.0K 595 280 ALNY CALL TRADE BULLISH 07/19/24 $76.3 $75.0 $76.3 $180.00 $305.2K 595 1

About Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals is a leader in the study of RNA interference (RNAi) therapeutics. RNAi is a naturally occurring biological pathway within cells for sequence-specific silencing and regulation of gene expression. Alnylam has five drugs on the market: Onpattro and Amvuttra for hATTR amyloidosis, Givlaari for acute hepatic porphyria, Oxlumo for primary hyperoxaluria type 1, and Leqvio for hypercholesterolemia. It also has several clinical programs across various therapeutic areas: genetic medicines; cardio-metabolic diseases; hepatic infectious diseases, and CNS/ocular diseases. Upfront fees from research partnerships have boosted Alnylam's cash levels, and the company stands to see additional milestones and royalties from drugs commercialized under collaboration partnerships.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals's Current Market Status Currently trading with a volume of 1,133,899, the ALNY's price is down by -2.48%, now at $249.83. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 16 days. Expert Opinions on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $271.2.

Reflecting concerns, an analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald lowers its rating to Neutral with a new price target of $150. An analyst from HC Wainwright & Co. has revised its rating downward to Buy, adjusting the price target to $400. An analyst from RBC Capital persists with their Outperform rating on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, maintaining a target price of $265. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Equal-Weight rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $250. Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, targeting a price of $291.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

