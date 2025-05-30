Spotlight on Alibaba Gr Hldgs: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bullish stance on Alibaba Gr Hldgs.

Looking at options history for Alibaba Gr Hldgs (NYSE:BABA) we detected 16 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 56% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 25% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 5 are puts, for a total amount of $193,195 and 11, calls, for a total amount of $931,142.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $60.0 to $150.0 for Alibaba Gr Hldgs over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Alibaba Gr Hldgs's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Alibaba Gr Hldgs's whale activity within a strike price range from $60.0 to $150.0 in the last 30 days.

Alibaba Gr Hldgs Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume BABA CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/18/26 $58.0 $57.6 $58.0 $60.00 $290.0K 125 50 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 10/17/25 $4.55 $4.35 $4.45 $135.00 $199.8K 1.3K 453 BABA CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/06/25 $9.25 $8.75 $8.75 $106.00 $87.5K 1 200 BABA CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 01/15/27 $52.35 $49.75 $51.0 $70.00 $61.2K 587 12 BABA PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $10.55 $10.4 $10.45 $110.00 $59.5K 3.3K 60

About Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Alibaba is the world's largest online and mobile commerce company as measured by gross merchandise volume. It operates China's online marketplaces, including Taobao (consumer-to-consumer) and Tmall (business-to-consumer). The China commerce retail division is the most valuable cash flow-generating business at Alibaba. Additional revenue sources include China commerce wholesale, international commerce retail/wholesale, local consumer services, cloud computing, digital media and entertainment platforms, Cainiao logistics services, and innovation initiatives/other.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Alibaba Gr Hldgs, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Currently trading with a volume of 2,791,539, the BABA's price is down by -2.84%, now at $113.85.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching oversold.

Anticipated earnings release is in 76 days.

What The Experts Say On Alibaba Gr Hldgs

Over the past month, 3 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $159.33.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Benchmark continues to hold a Buy rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $176. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Mizuho continues to hold a Outperform rating for Alibaba Gr Hldgs, targeting a price of $160. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Baird keeps a Outperform rating on Alibaba Gr Hldgs with a target price of $142.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Alibaba Gr Hldgs options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

Latest Ratings for BABA

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Mizuho Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Baird Maintains Outperform Outperform May 2025 Benchmark Maintains Buy Buy

View More Analyst Ratings for BABA

View the Latest Analyst Ratings

© 2025 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.