Spotlight on Albemarle: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Albemarle (NYSE:ALB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ALB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 16 uncommon options trades for Albemarle.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 43% bullish and 37%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 14 are puts, for a total amount of $1,021,656, and 2 are calls, for a total amount of $108,300.

Predicted Price Range

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $70.0 to $110.0 for Albemarle over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Albemarle's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Albemarle's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $70.0 to $110.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Albemarle Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $13.15 $13.1 $13.15 $80.00 $241.9K 943 198 ALB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $16.1 $15.95 $16.1 $85.00 $172.2K 280 172 ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.98 $2.69 $2.82 $75.00 $70.5K 11.0K 1.0K ALB PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 03/21/25 $2.88 $2.71 $2.8 $75.00 $70.0K 11.0K 1.2K ALB PUT TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $2.99 $2.79 $2.8 $75.00 $70.0K 11.0K 769

About Albemarle

Albemarle is one of the world's largest lithium producers. In the lithium industry, the majority of demand comes from batteries, where lithium is used as the energy storage material, particularly in electric vehicles. Albemarle is a fully integrated lithium producer. Its upstream resources include salt brine deposits in Chile and the US and two hard rock mines in Australia, both of which are joint ventures. The company operates lithium refining plants in Chile, the US, Australia, and China. Albemarle is a global leader in the production of bromine, used in flame retardants. It is also a major producer of oil refining catalysts.

In light of the recent options history for Albemarle, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Current Position of Albemarle With a volume of 1,455,108, the price of ALB is down -1.91% at $75.02. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 54 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Albemarle

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $89.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

* An analyst from UBS has decided to maintain their Neutral rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $86. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Underweight rating on Albemarle with a target price of $68. * An analyst from Truist Securities has decided to maintain their Hold rating on Albemarle, which currently sits at a price target of $85. * An analyst from Mizuho persists with their Neutral rating on Albemarle, maintaining a target price of $85. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Albemarle, targeting a price of $122.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Albemarle with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

