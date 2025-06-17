Spotlight on Airbnb: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABNB usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for Airbnb. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 10% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $274,496, and 5 are calls, amounting to $201,254.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $80.0 and $140.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Airbnb's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Airbnb's significant trades, within a strike price range of $80.0 to $140.0, over the past month.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB PUT SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $11.75 $11.5 $11.63 $130.00 $101.1K 2.4K 102 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 10/17/25 $19.0 $18.15 $18.18 $125.00 $76.3K 231 0 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 07/18/25 $7.45 $7.2 $7.45 $140.00 $55.8K 659 75 ABNB PUT SWEEP BULLISH 06/18/26 $15.25 $15.0 $15.0 $130.00 $52.5K 120 36 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 06/18/26 $41.5 $41.25 $41.25 $105.00 $41.2K 46 10

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency; it also offers booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of Dec. 31, 2024. Listings from the company's 5 million-plus hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2024, 45% of revenue was from North America, 37% from Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, 9% from Latin America, and 9% from Asia-Pacific. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Airbnb, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Airbnb Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 2,119,448, the price of ABNB is down -1.85% at $134.68.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 49 days.

Expert Opinions on Airbnb

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $106.0.

An analyst from Truist Securities has revised its rating downward to Sell, adjusting the price target to $106.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

Latest Ratings for ABNB

Date Firm Action From To May 2025 Truist Securities Downgrades Hold Sell May 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Reiterates Underweight Underweight May 2025 Needham Reiterates Hold Hold

