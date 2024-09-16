Spotlight on Airbnb: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bullish stance on Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABNB, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 9 uncommon options trades for Airbnb.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 55% bullish and 44%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $141,200, and 7 are calls, for a total amount of $346,810.

Expected Price Movements

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $70.0 and $160.0 for Airbnb, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Airbnb's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Airbnb's whale activity within a strike price range from $70.0 to $160.0 in the last 30 days.

Airbnb Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABNB CALL SWEEP BULLISH 10/18/24 $6.05 $5.95 $6.0 $115.00 $101.4K 1.1K 236 ABNB PUT SWEEP BEARISH 06/20/25 $8.35 $8.1 $8.25 $105.00 $99.0K 888 57 ABNB CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $12.0 $11.8 $11.8 $115.00 $80.2K 647 4 ABNB PUT TRADE BEARISH 09/20/24 $42.2 $41.65 $42.2 $160.00 $42.2K 73 10 ABNB CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $39.0 $38.5 $38.67 $90.00 $34.8K 171 9

About Airbnb

Started in 2008, Airbnb is the world's largest online alternative accommodation travel agency, also offering booking services for boutique hotels and experiences. Airbnb's platform offered over 8 million active accommodation listings as of June 30, 2024. Listings from the company's over 5 million hosts are spread over almost every country in the world. In 2023, 50% of revenue was from the North American region. Transaction fees for online bookings account for all its revenue.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Airbnb, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Airbnb's Current Market Status Trading volume stands at 1,114,581, with ABNB's price down by -0.45%, positioned at $117.22. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 44 days.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Airbnb with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

