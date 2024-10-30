Spotlight on Affirm Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Affirm Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) revealed 20 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 55% of traders were bullish, while 35% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $334,950, and 16 were calls, valued at $849,725.

Expected Price Movements

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $32.5 to $57.5 for Affirm Holdings during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale trades within a strike price range from $32.5 to $57.5 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $5.85 $5.7 $5.8 $47.50 $147.3K 2.8K 327 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $19.25 $19.1 $19.1 $55.00 $120.3K 186 63 AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/08/24 $2.59 $2.58 $2.58 $48.50 $110.2K 27 377 AFRM PUT SWEEP BULLISH 01/16/26 $17.6 $17.4 $17.4 $52.50 $92.2K 99 53 AFRM CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 11/08/24 $4.85 $4.75 $4.85 $44.00 $72.7K 399 247

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Affirm Holdings, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of Affirm Holdings With a trading volume of 8,273,583, the price of AFRM is down by -1.0%, reaching $42.44. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be approaching overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 8 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Affirm Holdings

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $51.2.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * An analyst from BTIG has elevated its stance to Buy, setting a new price target at $68. * An analyst from Wells Fargo upgraded its action to Overweight with a price target of $52. * In a positive move, an analyst from Wedbush has upgraded their rating to Neutral and adjusted the price target to $45. * In a positive move, an analyst from Morgan Stanley has upgraded their rating to Equal-Weight and adjusted the price target to $37. * An analyst from Goldman Sachs has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Affirm Holdings, which currently sits at a price target of $54.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.