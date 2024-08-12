Spotlight on Affirm Holdings: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bearish move on Affirm Holdings. Our analysis of options history for Affirm Holdings (NASDAQ:AFRM) revealed 9 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 33% of traders were bullish, while 55% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 5 were puts, with a value of $214,270, and 4 were calls, valued at $324,317.

Projected Price Targets

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $20.0 to $40.0 for Affirm Holdings over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Affirm Holdings's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Affirm Holdings's whale activity within a strike price range from $20.0 to $40.0 in the last 30 days.

Affirm Holdings 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AFRM CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $0.94 $0.78 $0.94 $40.00 $127.3K 4.3K 1.3K AFRM CALL TRADE BULLISH 03/21/25 $4.6 $4.25 $4.5 $30.00 $90.0K 1.3K 200 AFRM CALL TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $6.35 $6.0 $6.2 $20.00 $80.6K 442 130 AFRM PUT TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $6.25 $5.9 $5.9 $30.00 $44.2K 4.5K 25 AFRM PUT SWEEP BEARISH 08/30/24 $4.4 $4.35 $4.4 $28.00 $44.0K 597 300

About Affirm Holdings

Affirm Holdings Inc offers a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce. It comprises a point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. The firm generates its revenue from merchant networks, and through virtual card networks among others. Geographically, it generates a majority share of its revenue from the United States.

In light of the recent options history for Affirm Holdings, it's now appropriate to focus on the company itself. We aim to explore its current performance.

Where Is Affirm Holdings Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 1,112,395, the price of AFRM is down by -1.22%, reaching $25.13. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 16 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Affirm Holdings

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $36.0.

In a positive move, an analyst from B of A Securities has upgraded their rating to Buy and adjusted the price target to $36.

Options trading presents higher risks and potential rewards. Astute traders manage these risks by continually educating themselves, adapting their strategies, monitoring multiple indicators, and keeping a close eye on market movements. Stay informed about the latest Affirm Holdings options trades with real-time alerts from Benzinga Pro.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.