Spotlight Advisors hires former executives from proxy advisory firms ISS, Glass Lewis

July 31 (Reuters) - Spotlight Advisors, a firm that counsels on proxy fights and mergers and acquisitions, hired two senior executives who helped determine the outcomes of hotly contested boardroom battles at proxy advisory firms Institutional Shareholder Services and Glass Lewis.

Juan Bonifacino and Mark Grothe, who helped make voting recommendations for investors on Hess Corp's HES.N board fight with Elliott Investment Management, Hasbro's HAS.O battle with Alta Fox and Masmio's MASI.O clash with Politan Capital Management among others, will join Spotlight in September, Spotlight managing member Greg Taxin said.

Bonifacino, who will join as a managing director, most recently worked as a banker, heading the shareholder activism practice at Stifel. Before that he worked in M&A and proxy contest research at Institutional Shareholder Services and at governance advisory firm CamberView, now PJT CamberView.

Grothe, who will be a senior director, spent 14 years working on Glass Lewis' M&A and contested situations research team, issuing recommendations for more than 200 contested director elections and M&A transactions.

Spotlight works for both activist investors and corporations and was the leader among financial and strategy advisors in activism matters in the first half of 2023, according to FactSet Research Systems. It has been involved in contests at FedEx Corp FDX.N, Walt Disney Co DIS.N and Shake Shack SHAK.N.

"We expect to grow our team further in the coming months to ensure we can remain the market leader," Taxin said.

Investors and corporations are increasingly relying on guidance from advisers in their corporate battles as demands for changes in the boardroom and strategic reviews remain at a high level despite more uncertain economic conditions.

