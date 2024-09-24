Spotlight on Advanced Micro Devices: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Advanced Micro Devices. Our analysis of options history for Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) revealed 53 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 54% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 11 were puts, with a value of $828,786, and 42 were calls, valued at $3,879,949.

Predicted Price Range

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $95.0 to $310.0 for Advanced Micro Devices during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Advanced Micro Devices options trades today is 5806.6 with a total volume of 174,966.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Advanced Micro Devices's big money trades within a strike price range of $95.0 to $310.0 over the last 30 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume AMD CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/15/27 $32.0 $31.1 $32.0 $210.00 $1.3M 0 430 AMD PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/27/24 $2.99 $2.98 $2.99 $160.00 $287.6K 5.2K 4.9K AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $24.95 $24.9 $24.9 $165.00 $249.0K 2.2K 101 AMD CALL TRADE BEARISH 03/21/25 $21.0 $20.95 $20.95 $160.00 $157.1K 4.6K 175 AMD CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $9.5 $9.4 $9.45 $175.00 $130.4K 4.7K 212

About Advanced Micro Devices

Advanced Micro Devices designs a variety of digital semiconductors for markets such as PCs, gaming consoles, data centers, industrial, and automotive applications, among others. AMD's traditional strength was in central processing units, CPUs, and graphics processing units, or GPUs, used in PCs and data centers. Additionally, the firm supplies the chips found in prominent game consoles such as the Sony PlayStation and Microsoft Xbox. In 2022, the firm acquired field-programmable gate array, or FPGA, leader Xilinx to diversify its business and augment its opportunities in key end markets such as the data center and automotive.

Present Market Standing of Advanced Micro Devices Trading volume stands at 16,008,069, with AMD's price up by 1.44%, positioned at $159.0. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 35 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

