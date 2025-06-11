Spotlight on Adobe: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on Adobe. Our analysis of options history for Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) revealed 17 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 47% of traders were bullish, while 41% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 6 were puts, with a value of $360,296, and 11 were calls, valued at $1,306,601.

Projected Price Targets

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $390.0 to $500.0 for Adobe over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Adobe's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Adobe's whale activity within a strike price range from $390.0 to $500.0 in the last 30 days.

Adobe 30-Day Option Volume & Interest Snapshot

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ADBE CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $18.6 $18.2 $18.3 $410.00 $915.0K 2.3K 540 ADBE PUT TRADE BULLISH 06/13/25 $34.95 $34.7 $34.7 $445.00 $86.7K 20 25 ADBE CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $43.5 $41.8 $41.8 $400.00 $83.6K 869 0 ADBE PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $31.75 $31.65 $31.75 $400.00 $79.3K 2.7K 26 ADBE PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/17/27 $75.05 $69.65 $72.35 $420.00 $72.3K 72 10

About Adobe

Adobe provides content creation, document management, and digital marketing and advertising software and services to creative professionals and marketers for creating, managing, delivering, measuring, optimizing, and engaging with compelling content multiple operating systems, devices, and media. The company operates with three segments: digital media content creation, digital experience for marketing solutions, and publishing for legacy products (less than 5% of revenue).

Current Position of Adobe

Currently trading with a volume of 1,817,598, the ADBE's price is down by -0.7%, now at $413.13.

RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought.

Anticipated earnings release is in 1 days.

Expert Opinions on Adobe

A total of 3 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $458.33.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * An analyst from RBC Capital has revised its rating downward to Outperform, adjusting the price target to $480. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Neutral rating on Adobe with a target price of $430. * An analyst from Citigroup persists with their Neutral rating on Adobe, maintaining a target price of $465.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Adobe with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for ADBE

Date Firm Action From To Jun 2025 Citigroup Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 UBS Maintains Neutral Neutral Jun 2025 RBC Capital Reiterates Outperform Outperform

