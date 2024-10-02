Spotlight on Accenture: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Whales with a lot of money to spend have taken a noticeably bearish stance on Accenture.

Looking at options history for Accenture (NYSE:ACN) we detected 9 trades.

If we consider the specifics of each trade, it is accurate to state that 22% of the investors opened trades with bullish expectations and 66% with bearish.

From the overall spotted trades, 6 are puts, for a total amount of $260,055 and 3, calls, for a total amount of $120,743.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $320.0 and $380.0 for Accenture, spanning the last three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Examining the volume and open interest provides crucial insights into stock research. This information is key in gauging liquidity and interest levels for Accenture's options at certain strike prices. Below, we present a snapshot of the trends in volume and open interest for calls and puts across Accenture's significant trades, within a strike price range of $320.0 to $380.0, over the past month.

Accenture Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Significant Options Trades Detected:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $35.7 $33.8 $35.7 $370.00 $89.2K 62 35 ACN CALL SWEEP BEARISH 01/17/25 $15.7 $15.6 $15.6 $360.00 $56.1K 1.0K 49 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $1.5 $1.45 $1.5 $325.00 $47.2K 252 331 ACN CALL SWEEP BULLISH 09/19/25 $27.7 $26.8 $27.7 $370.00 $38.7K 57 18 ACN PUT SWEEP BEARISH 09/19/25 $35.6 $33.2 $35.6 $370.00 $35.6K 62 50

About Accenture

Accenture is a leading global IT-services firm that provides consulting, strategy, and technology and operational services. These services run the gamut from aiding enterprises with digital transformation to procurement services to software system integration. The company provides its IT offerings to a variety of sectors, including communications, media and technology, financial services, health and public services, consumer products, and resources. Accenture employs just under 500,000 people throughout 200 cities in 51 countries.

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding Accenture, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

Current Position of Accenture With a volume of 2,228,852, the price of ACN is up 1.22% at $356.29. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 78 days. Expert Opinions on Accenture

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $376.6.

* An analyst from B of A Securities has decided to maintain their Buy rating on Accenture, which currently sits at a price target of $388. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from JP Morgan keeps a Overweight rating on Accenture with a target price of $376. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Piper Sandler continues to hold a Neutral rating for Accenture, targeting a price of $329. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Market Perform rating on Accenture with a target price of $390. * Showing optimism, an analyst from TD Cowen upgrades its rating to Buy with a revised price target of $400.

