Spotlight on AbbVie: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with ABBV, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 8 uncommon options trades for AbbVie.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 25% bullish and 75%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $212,565, and 6 are calls, for a total amount of $256,922.

What's The Price Target?

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $175.0 and $190.0 for AbbVie, spanning the last three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $175.0 to $190.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 01/16/26 $20.1 $20.0 $20.05 $190.00 $174.4K 664 87 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $1.93 $1.66 $1.66 $187.50 $70.0K 447 431 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.6 $9.35 $9.35 $180.00 $44.8K 1.8K 58 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 02/21/25 $9.85 $9.7 $9.7 $180.00 $42.6K 1.8K 78 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/29/24 $9.4 $7.55 $8.26 $175.00 $41.3K 481 77

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Present Market Standing of AbbVie With a volume of 2,710,151, the price of ABBV is down -0.11% at $182.88. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching oversold. Next earnings are expected to be released in 63 days.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

