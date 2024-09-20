Spotlight on AbbVie: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Financial giants have made a conspicuous bullish move on AbbVie. Our analysis of options history for AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) revealed 8 unusual trades.

Delving into the details, we found 37% of traders were bullish, while 12% showed bearish tendencies. Out of all the trades we spotted, 4 were puts, with a value of $325,314, and 4 were calls, valued at $527,350.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $165.0 to $195.0 for AbbVie during the past quarter.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale trades within a strike price range from $165.0 to $195.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 09/20/24 $28.4 $27.15 $28.0 $165.00 $361.2K 1.4K 29 ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $3.8 $3.7 $3.71 $180.00 $204.0K 8 553 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 12/20/24 $8.1 $8.05 $8.1 $195.00 $101.2K 363 125 ABBV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 09/20/24 $2.12 $1.83 $1.95 $195.00 $58.5K 3.3K 1.0K ABBV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $18.25 $17.75 $17.98 $190.00 $35.9K 646 20

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with AbbVie, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Current Position of AbbVie With a trading volume of 3,370,211, the price of ABBV is down by -0.39%, reaching $192.86. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Next earnings report is scheduled for 35 days from now. Expert Opinions on AbbVie

In the last month, 1 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $209.0.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on AbbVie with a target price of $209.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for AbbVie with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

