Spotlight on AbbVie: Analyzing the Surge in Options Activity

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABBV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for AbbVie. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 62% leaning bullish and 25% bearish. Among these notable options, 3 are puts, totaling $513,300, and 5 are calls, amounting to $229,374.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $210.0 for AbbVie over the recent three months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is an insightful way to conduct due diligence on a stock.

This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for AbbVie's options for a given strike price.

Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of AbbVie's whale activity within a strike price range from $150.0 to $210.0 in the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT TRADE NEUTRAL 12/19/25 $22.15 $21.7 $21.9 $200.00 $438.0K 236 200 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.75 $2.74 $2.75 $210.00 $52.0K 1.6K 199 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 01/17/25 $18.15 $17.9 $18.1 $185.00 $50.6K 3.7K 31 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 09/20/24 $16.9 $16.55 $16.9 $180.00 $47.3K 4.3K 40 ABBV PUT TRADE BULLISH 01/16/26 $6.45 $6.2 $6.2 $150.00 $46.5K 338 77

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

After a thorough review of the options trading surrounding AbbVie, we move to examine the company in more detail. This includes an assessment of its current market status and performance.

AbbVie's Current Market Status With a volume of 3,466,441, the price of ABBV is up 1.56% at $196.42. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 46 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AbbVie

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $213.5.

Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Morgan Stanley keeps a Overweight rating on AbbVie with a target price of $218. Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Piper Sandler keeps a Overweight rating on AbbVie with a target price of $209.

