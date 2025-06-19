Spotify's Q1 Profitability Takes Off: What's the Secret Sauce?

Spotify Technology S.A.’s SPOT first-quarter 2025 profitability was top-tier, driven by robust top-line growth and disciplined expense management. Revenues increased 15% year over year in the quarter, driven by a combination of factors, including continued subscriber growth, average revenues per user gains associated with the price surge, growth in impression sales and automated sales channels.

This striking top-line growth translated successfully into a gross margin expansion of 400 basis points (bps) from the year-ago quarter to 31.6%. Solid growth across Spotify’s Premium and Ad-Supported segments aided this expansion. The premium gross margin was up 332 bps year over year, fueled by rising demand for audiobooks and music. Ad-Supported gross margin expanded 885 bps from the year-ago quarter, driven by strong podcast ad sales and content cost management.

Spotify’s success at curbing operating expenses by 3% year over year (at constant currency) in the first quarter of 2025 provided a head start in reaching its profitability position. The company managed to do so by reducing its marketing expenses, and cutting off personnel and related expenses.

The impacts of increasing revenues, gross margin expansion and a decline in operating expenses drove SPOT’s operating margin. In the first quarter of 2025, Spotify’s record-high operating income skyrocketed 203% from the year-ago quarter, resulting in an operating margin expansion of a whopping 750 bps.

In essence, SPOT’s success is a textbook example of how improving the efficiency of core operations and controlling overhead expenses can fuel significant operating income growth, thereby boosting the company’s profitability in the quarter.

SPOT’s Profitability Comparison With AAPL & AMZN

There is no denying that Spotify’s profitability position was impressive in the first quarter of 2025. However, it lagged its competitors, Apple AAPL and Amazon AMZN, in terms of return on equity (ROE). Spotify’s ROE was 22.5%, lower than Apple’s 167.2% and Amazon’s 24.1%.

In terms of return on invested capital (ROIC), Spotify stood at 24%, outpacing Amazon’s 15.7% while lagging Apple’s 43.9%.

Spotify’s Price Performance, Valuation & Estimates

The SPOT stock has skyrocketed 129.2% in the past year, significantly outperforming the industry’s 37.6% rally and the 10.6% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.

1-Year Price Performance

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

From a valuation standpoint, SPOT trades at a forward price-to-earnings ratio of 60.15, above the industry’s 39.66. It carries a Value Score of F.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Spotify’s earnings for 2025 is pegged at $9.26 per share, implying a 55.6% growth year over year.

Image Source: Zacks Investment Research

SPOT currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

