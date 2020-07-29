US Markets
SPOT

Spotify's paid subscribers hit 138 mln as music streaming demand rebounds

Contributors
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Ken Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Spotify Technology SA said on Wednesday music streaming demand had rebounded from the coronavirus-related weakness it saw at the start of the quarter and its paid subscribers reached 138 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates.

STOCKHOLM/NEW YORK, July 29 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N said on Wednesday music streaming demand had rebounded from the coronavirus-related weakness it saw at the start of the quarter and its paid subscribers reached 138 million, ahead of Wall Street estimates.

Premium subscribers, which accounts for most of the company's revenue, were up 27% from a year earlier. Analysts on average were expecting the company to have 136.4 million paid subscribers, according to IBES data from Refinitiv.

Revenue rose 13% to 1.89 billion euros ($2.22 billion) for the three-months ended June 30, from 1.67 billion euros a year earlier.

($1 = 0.8511 euros)

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Ken Li in New York, Editing by Johan Ahlander)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 8 502 423 84; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular