Spotify's Layoffs: What You Need to Know

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) announced a surprise restructuring and reduction in head count this week, following the lead of many big tech companies. But in this case, it may be a strategic shift that will significantly help the bottom line. Motley Fool contributor Travis Hoium covers why Spotify's podcast spending days may be over and how margins could improve if CEO Daniel Ek's plans play out as planned.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Jan. 23, 2023. The video was published on Jan. 25, 2023.

