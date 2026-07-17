Spotify's Growth Story Is Intact, but Faces Valuation Threat

Spotify SPOT continues to deliver solid operating performance, but its premium valuation and structural industry challenges support a cautious near-term outlook despite improving profitability.

The company's transformation into a consistently profitable business is encouraging. In the first quarter of 2026, Spotify generated €715 million in operating income, achieved a nearly 33% gross margin, and posted 14% constant-currency revenue growth while expanding its user base to 761 million monthly active users and 293 million Premium subscribers. Pricing actions have largely been absorbed without materially hurting subscriber growth, while investments in podcasts, audiobooks, and AI-powered personalization are broadening the platform beyond music streaming.

Spotify Technology Net Income (TTM)

Spotify Technology net-income-ttm | Spotify Technology Quote

However, expectations remain elevated. Spotify trades at an enterprise value-to-EBITDA multiple of nearly 30X, well above the industry average of 11X, leaving the stock vulnerable to even modest execution misses. That sensitivity was evident after first-quarter results, when shares declined as second-quarter subscriber guidance fell short of investor expectations despite another strong quarter operationally.

The business also faces structural profitability constraints. Music royalties continue to consume a significant share of revenue, limiting Spotify's long-term margin potential relative to software businesses. While pricing increases support earnings growth, record labels also benefit from higher subscription prices, restricting the company's ability to capture all of the upside.

Competitive risks are also intensifying. Apple Music, YouTube Music, and Amazon Music continue leveraging broader ecosystems, while rapid advances in AI-generated audio could reshape content creation, licensing economics, and user engagement. Although Spotify is investing heavily in AI-powered discovery and creator tools, the long-term impact of these technologies remains uncertain.

Spotify's debt-free balance sheet and more than $10 billion in cash and equivalents provide financial flexibility, but the company does not pay a dividend, leaving investors dependent on continued earnings growth and valuation expansion for returns.

With premium valuation, royalty-driven margin limitations, and rising competitive risks, a cautious stance appears appropriate until the stock offers a more attractive risk-reward profile.

SPOT stock currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Stocks to Consider

A couple of better-ranked stocks are Veralto Corporation VLTO and Thomson Reuters TRI.

Veralto Corporation carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 8.4%. VLTO delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 4.9% on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

Thomson Reuters also carries a Zacks Rank of 2 at present. It has a long-term earnings growth expectation of 15.1%. TRI's earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with an average surprise of 3.1%.

7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days

Just released: Experts distill 7 elite stocks from the current list of 220 Zacks Rank #1 Strong Buys. They deem these tickers "Most Likely for Early Price Pops."

Since 1988, the full list has beaten the market more than 2X over with an average gain of +23.9% per year. So be sure to give these hand picked 7 your immediate attention.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

Spotify Technology (SPOT) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Thomson Reuters Corp (TRI) : Free Stock Analysis Report

Veralto Corporation (VLTO) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.