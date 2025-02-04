Spotify Users Surge in Q4, EPS Disappoints

Audio streaming platform Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) reported mixed fourth-quarter and full-year 2024 results on Tuesday, Feb. 4. The company saw significant user growth, reporting 675 million monthly active users (MAUs) by the end of the quarter, which topped analysts' consensus estimates for 664 million MAUs. Earnings per share (EPS) landed at $1.88, below the $2.07 analyst consensus estimate, and revenue reached $4.53 billion, topping expectations of $4.32 billion.

Despite the mixed results, the overall quarter was punctuated by notable increases in user base, operating income, and free cash flow, underscoring Spotify's strength in engagement.

Metric Q4 2024 Analysts' Estimate Q4 2023 Change (YOY) EPS (diluted)* $1.88 $2.07 ($0.39) N/A Revenue* $4.53 billion $4.32 billion $3.94 billion 15% Operating income 477 million euros N/A (75 million euros) N/A Free cash flow 877 million euros N/A 396 million euros 121% MAUs 675 million 664 million 602 million 12% Premium subscribers 263 million N/A 236 million 11%

Spotify Technology's Business Overview

Spotify Technology operates as a leading global audio streaming platform, offering both premium and ad-supported services. Its primary business centers around subscription-based revenue (premium) and advertisement revenue (ad-supported). The company's consistent growth in MAUs and premium subscribers remains vital for maintaining its competitive edge in the streaming market. In Q4, Spotify reported a substantial increase in both MAUs and premium subscribers, highlighting the efficacy of its promotional strategies, such as the popular "Spotify Wrapped" campaign.

The company focuses on diversifying its revenue through both premium subscriptions and ad-supported models. It strives to offer a vast library of content to attract and retain users, reinforcing its partnerships with music labels and podcast creators. Technological innovation, like introducing video podcasts, plays a critical role in enhancing user experience, thereby supporting customer retention and engagement.

Quarterly Highlights and Insights

The fourth quarter saw Spotify expand its user base, highlighted by the addition of 35 million MAUs -- the largest Q4 net addition historically. Premium subscribers also saw an 11% year-over-year growth, increasing to 263 million, attributed to successful marketing initiatives and competitive market dynamics. However, advertising revenue only grew modestly by 7%, reflecting challenges in the ad-supported revenue model.

Financially, Spotify reported a strong 121% increase in free cash flow, reaching 877 million euros, thereby bolstering its financial stability with cash and cash equivalents near 7.5 billion euros. While operating income rose to 477 million euros, this fell short of management's guidance primarily due to 96 million euros in unexpected social charges from share price gains.

Gross margin achieved a record 32.2%, slightly above management's guidance expectations. Yet, foreign exchange volatility presented challenges, impacting overall revenue. Despite a rough advertising climate, efforts to diversify revenue with new content platforms such as audiobooks and video were notable achievements for the quarter.

Looking Ahead

Looking ahead to 2025, Spotify's management projects continued user base expansion and an anticipated operating income of 548 million euros for the first quarter. Spotify projected first-quarter revenue of 4.2 billion euros. Management outlook remains optimistic, bolstered by expected growth in premium subscribers and potential pricing adjustments. Although foreign exchange effects are still in play, strategies to combat these fluctuations are a priority.

Investors should keep an eye on potential developments in Spotify’s ad revenue strategies as it aims to close the gap between user growth and ad-supported financial contributions. The ongoing investment in podcasts, technological advancements, and market expansions are considered key growth drivers for the upcoming quarters. As Spotify navigates the evolving media landscape, its focus on user acquisition, content offering, and financial prudence will be central to its performance trajectory.

