Spotify to trim 6% of workforce

Jan 23 (Reuters) - Music streaming firm Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N plans to cut 6% of its workforce, the company said on Monday, a move that will add to a glut of layoffs in the technology sector as companies prepare for a possible recession.

Spotify had 9,800 full-time employees, as of Sept. 30.

