Spotify To Suspend Political Ads In 2020

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) said it will suspend political advertising in early 2020 across its ad-supported tier for music streaming, original and exclusive podcasts, citing lack of proper review.

"At this point in time, we do not yet have the necessary level of robustness in our process, systems and tools to responsibly validate and review this content. We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities," Spotify said in a statement.

Spotify reported 141 million monthly active users for its ad-supported tier in the third quarter.

In October, Twitter said it would no longer accept political ads. TikTok also said that it does not allow political ads. LinkedIn, Pinterest and Twitch have banned political ads. Facebook, Google, Snapchat and Reddit each accept political ads.

