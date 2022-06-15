US Markets
Spotify to slow hiring by 25% amid economic uncertainty

Dawn Chmielewski Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Spotify Technology SA Chief Executive Officer Daniel Ek informed the staff via email on Wednesday that the audio streaming company would reduce its hiring by 25%, according to a source familiar with the contents of the email.

Ek said Spotify would continue hiring, though it would slow the pace "and be a bit more prudent" of over the next few quarters.

Shares hit a session high shortly after Reuters and other media reported the news and were last up 7.1%.

Spotify Chief Financial Officer Paul Vogel said the company was watching the uncertainty in the global economy during an investor conference earlier this month. Although it had yet to see a material impact on business, he said, “We are keeping a close eye on the situation and evaluating our headcount growth in the near term.”

Earlier this month, Spotify offered investors an upbeat assessment of its business, predicting that its investments in podcasting and audiobooks would fuel growth over the next decade.

It joins a number of companies that have slowed hiring or announced layoffs in response to rising inflation and fallout from the Ukraine crisis.

(Reporting by Dawn Chmielewski in Los Angeles; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)

Reuters

Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

