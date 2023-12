STOCKHOLM, Dec 4 (Reuters) - Spotify SPOT.N will reduce its total headcount by around 17% across the company, it said in an email on Monday.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee, writing by Anna Ringstrom, editing by Essi Lehto)

