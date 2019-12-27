Spotify to pause political advertising in 2020

US Markets

Spotify Technology SA said on Friday it would pause carrying political advertisements on its music streaming platform in early 2020.

The world's most popular paid music streaming service, with nearly 141 million users tuning into its ad-supported platform in October, said the pause would extend to Spotify original and exclusive podcasts as well.

Social media platforms including Facebook Inc FB.O and Alphabet Inc's GOOGL.O Google are under growing pressure to stop carrying political ads that contain false or misleading claims.

Twitter Inc TWTR.N banned political ads in October, while Facebook fact checks content from political groups.

"We will reassess this decision as we continue to evolve our capabilities", a Spotify representative said in an email.

