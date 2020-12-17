Spotify to launch its service in South Korea in first half of 2021

Adds background

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N said on Thursday it will launch its music streaming service in South Korea in the first half of 2021 after expanding into Russia and 12 other nations earlier this year.

Spotify is present in over 90 global markets.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

