US Markets
SPOT

Spotify to launch its service in South Korea in first half of 2021

Contributor
Kanishka Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/BRENDAN MCDERMID

Spotify Technology SA said on Thursday it will launch its music streaming service in South Korea in the first half of 2021 after expanding into Russia and 12 other nations earlier this year.

Adds background

Dec 17 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N said on Thursday it will launch its music streaming service in South Korea in the first half of 2021 after expanding into Russia and 12 other nations earlier this year.

Spotify is present in over 90 global markets.

(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru Editing by Chris Reese)

((Kanishka.Singh@thomsonreuters.com; +91 8061822801;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: Local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets #sgfintechfest

    tastyworks Australia CEO John Ezzy joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss local retail trading trends and access to the U.S. markets. #sgfintechfest

    Dec 9, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular