US Markets
SPOT

Spotify to launch in more markets, reach over a billion listeners

Contributors
Supantha Mukherjee Reuters
Kenneth Li Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Sweden's Spotify said on Monday it would launch in new markets in the next few days which will make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world.

STOCKHOLM, Feb 22 (Reuters) - Sweden's Spotify SPOT.N said on Monday it would launch in new markets in the next few days which will make the music streaming service available to more than a billion people around the world.

The company, which launched its service over a decade ago, is currently available in 93 countries and has 345 million monthly active users.

Spotify also launched a new subscription service, Spotify HiFi, for which premium subscribers in select markets will be able to upgrade their sound quality of the songs to lossless CD-quality music.

(Reporting by Supantha Mukherjee in Stockholm and Kenneth Li in New York; editing by David Evans)

((supantha.mukherjee@thomsonreuters.com; +46 70 721 1004; Reuters Messaging: supantha.mukherjee.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT

Latest Markets Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters