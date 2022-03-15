Oil
Spotify to become main sponsor of FC Barcelona

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

March 15 (Reuters) - Spotify SPOT.N will become the main sponsor of the FC Barcelona football club and its official audio streaming partner, the Swedish music company said on Tuesday.

The financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

From July 1, Spotify's name will appear on the front of both the men's and women's team shirts and training kits in the 2022/23 season and for the next four seasons.

As a part of the partnership, the FCB football stadium will add the streaming company's name on the front, rebranded as Spotify Camp Nou.

