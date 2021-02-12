US Markets
Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere

Chavi Mehta Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/LUCAS JACKSON

Spotify Technology SA is introducing a "work from anywhere" policy for its employees, allowing them to work from office, home or any other location, the Swedish music streaming service said in a blog post on Friday.

