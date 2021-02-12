Spotify to allow employees to work from anywhere

Feb 12 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SA SPOT.N is introducing a "work from anywhere" policy for its employees, allowing them to work from office, home or any other location, the Swedish music streaming service said in a blog post on Friday.

(Reporting by Chavi Mehta in Bengaluru; Editing by Arun Koyyur)

((Chavi.Mehta@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.