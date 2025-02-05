Spotify Technology's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 49 extraordinary options activities for Spotify Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 36% leaning bullish and 36% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $173,940, and 44 are calls, amounting to $2,408,973.

What's The Price Target?

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $360.0 to $840.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Analyzing Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 249.69 with a total volume of 3,673.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $360.0 to $840.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $130.4 $127.5 $127.5 $520.00 $191.2K 226 16 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/18/26 $298.55 $292.2 $292.2 $390.00 $175.4K 80 6 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $22.9 $22.1 $22.1 $640.00 $97.2K 107 69 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 04/17/25 $98.15 $94.45 $95.75 $540.00 $95.7K 367 10 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 03/21/25 $83.9 $80.8 $80.8 $550.00 $80.8K 290 192

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now? With a trading volume of 3,086,054, the price of SPOT is down by -0.04%, reaching $621.54. Current RSI values indicate that the stock is may be overbought. Next earnings report is scheduled for 76 days from now. What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

5 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $644.6.

Benzinga Edge's Unusual Options board spots potential market movers before they happen. See what positions big money is taking on your favorite stocks. Click here for access. * In a cautious move, an analyst from Benchmark downgraded its rating to Buy, setting a price target of $520. * An analyst from Rosenblatt downgraded its action to Neutral with a price target of $658. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Canaccord Genuity continues to hold a Buy rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $700. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Keybanc continues to hold a Overweight rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $675. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Morgan Stanley continues to hold a Overweight rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $670.

