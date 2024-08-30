Spotify Technology's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bearish approach towards Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in SPOT usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 18 extraordinary options activities for Spotify Technology. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 33% leaning bullish and 66% bearish. Among these notable options, 4 are puts, totaling $155,090, and 14 are calls, amounting to $710,364.

Expected Price Movements

Taking into account the Volume and Open Interest on these contracts, it appears that whales have been targeting a price range from $280.0 to $420.0 for Spotify Technology over the last 3 months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in Spotify Technology's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to Spotify Technology's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $280.0 to $420.0 over the preceding 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $42.1 $42.05 $42.05 $420.00 $130.3K 109 56 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $73.1 $72.9 $72.9 $340.00 $87.4K 9 23 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $105.25 $105.0 $105.0 $280.00 $84.0K 18 33 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/19/25 $105.05 $105.0 $105.0 $280.00 $63.0K 18 39 SPOT PUT SWEEP BULLISH 09/20/24 $10.45 $10.15 $10.5 $340.00 $51.4K 404 71

About Spotify Technology

Spotify, headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, is one of the world's largest music streaming service providers, with 602 million monthly active users at the end of 2023. The firm monetizes its users through a paid subscription model, referred to as its premium service, and an ad-based model, referred to as its ad-supported service. Revenue from premium and ad-supported services represented 86% and 14% of Spotify's 2023 total revenue, respectively.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now? With a volume of 387,061, the price of SPOT is up 0.19% at $341.39. RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought. Next earnings are expected to be released in 53 days. What Analysts Are Saying About Spotify Technology

1 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $460.0.

Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Evercore ISI Group continues to hold a Outperform rating for Spotify Technology, targeting a price of $460.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

