Spotify Technology (XTRA:639) Price Target Increased by 6.79% to 273.52

The average one-year price target for Spotify Technology (XTRA:639) has been revised to 273.52 / share. This is an increase of 6.79% from the prior estimate of 256.12 dated March 30, 2024.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 159.18 to a high of 391.15 / share. The average price target represents a decrease of 3.04% from the latest reported closing price of 282.10 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 1159 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 145 owner(s) or 14.30% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 639 is 0.68%, an increase of 4.54%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.15% to 131,466K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 23,657K shares representing 11.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 24,822K shares, representing a decrease of 4.92%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 0.59% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 8,503K shares representing 4.29% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,934K shares, representing an increase of 6.68%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 32.73% over the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 6,347K shares representing 3.20% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 7,824K shares, representing a decrease of 23.28%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 9.63% over the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 4,486K shares representing 2.26% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 4,481K shares, representing an increase of 0.10%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 11.88% over the last quarter.

Massachusetts Financial Services holds 3,694K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 3,699K shares, representing a decrease of 0.13%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 639 by 82.76% over the last quarter.

Fintel is one of the most comprehensive investing research platforms available to individual investors, traders, financial advisors, and small hedge funds.

Our data covers the world, and includes fundamentals, analyst reports, ownership data and fund sentiment, options sentiment, insider trading, options flow, unusual options trades, and much more. Additionally, our exclusive stock picks are powered by advanced, backtested quantitative models for improved profits.

Click to Learn More

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.