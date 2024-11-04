Spotify Technology Unusual Options Activity For November 04

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 18 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 44% bullish and 55%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 2 are puts, for a total amount of $119,590, and 16 are calls, for a total amount of $965,061.

Projected Price Targets

Analyzing the Volume and Open Interest in these contracts, it seems that the big players have been eyeing a price window from $260.0 to $460.0 for Spotify Technology during the past quarter.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

In terms of liquidity and interest, the mean open interest for Spotify Technology options trades today is 223.08 with a total volume of 758.00.

In the following chart, we are able to follow the development of volume and open interest of call and put options for Spotify Technology's big money trades within a strike price range of $260.0 to $460.0 over the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Biggest Options Spotted:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 03/21/25 $80.9 $80.0 $80.0 $320.00 $400.0K 118 50 SPOT PUT TRADE BULLISH 04/17/25 $5.3 $4.55 $4.75 $260.00 $81.7K 7 172 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 12/20/24 $27.1 $27.05 $27.05 $380.00 $75.7K 216 48 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/17/25 $27.35 $27.1 $27.1 $390.00 $54.2K 283 20 SPOT CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $31.7 $31.65 $31.7 $370.00 $47.5K 167 16

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with over 600 million monthly active users and 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. Most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Having examined the options trading patterns of Spotify Technology, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Present Market Standing of Spotify Technology Trading volume stands at 792,241, with SPOT's price down by -1.19%, positioned at $379.94. RSI indicators show the stock to be may be approaching overbought. Earnings announcement expected in 8 days. What The Experts Say On Spotify Technology

In the last month, 4 experts released ratings on this stock with an average target price of $457.0.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

