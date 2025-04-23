Spotify Technology Unusual Options Activity

Investors with a lot of money to spend have taken a bearish stance on Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT).

And retail traders should know.

We noticed this today when the trades showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga.

Whether these are institutions or just wealthy individuals, we don't know. But when something this big happens with SPOT, it often means somebody knows something is about to happen.

So how do we know what these investors just did?

Today, Benzinga's options scanner spotted 73 uncommon options trades for Spotify Technology.

This isn't normal.

The overall sentiment of these big-money traders is split between 34% bullish and 47%, bearish.

Out of all of the special options we uncovered, 17 are puts, for a total amount of $1,325,233, and 56 are calls, for a total amount of $3,720,690.

Projected Price Targets

After evaluating the trading volumes and Open Interest, it's evident that the major market movers are focusing on a price band between $310.0 and $920.0 for Spotify Technology, spanning the last three months.

Insights into Volume & Open Interest

Looking at the volume and open interest is a powerful move while trading options. This data can help you track the liquidity and interest for Spotify Technology's options for a given strike price. Below, we can observe the evolution of the volume and open interest of calls and puts, respectively, for all of Spotify Technology's whale trades within a strike price range from $310.0 to $920.0 in the last 30 days.

Spotify Technology Option Activity Analysis: Last 30 Days

Largest Options Trades Observed:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume SPOT CALL SWEEP NEUTRAL 01/16/26 $93.25 $92.0 $92.99 $630.00 $374.1K 72 42 SPOT CALL SWEEP BEARISH 12/19/25 $93.75 $88.4 $88.66 $630.00 $356.3K 42 53 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $93.25 $93.25 $93.25 $600.00 $345.0K 1.2K 37 SPOT CALL TRADE BEARISH 10/17/25 $48.6 $43.45 $45.5 $700.00 $273.0K 24 60 SPOT PUT TRADE BEARISH 06/20/25 $17.3 $17.0 $17.3 $500.00 $259.5K 1.1K 177

About Spotify Technology

Spotify is the leading global music streaming service provider, with nearly 700 million monthly active users and over 250 million paying subscribers, with the latter comprising the firm's premium segment. most of the firm's revenue and nearly all its gross profit come from the subscribers, who pay a monthly fee to access a very comprehensive music library that consists of most of the most popular songs ever recorded, including all from the major record labels. The firm also sells separate audiobook subscriptions and integrates podcasts within its standard music app. Podcast content is not exclusive and is typically free to access on other platforms. Ad-supported users can access a similar music catalog but cannot customize a similar on-demand experience.

Following our analysis of the options activities associated with Spotify Technology, we pivot to a closer look at the company's own performance.

Where Is Spotify Technology Standing Right Now?

With a volume of 1,581,027, the price of SPOT is down -0.11% at $589.75.

RSI indicators hint that the underlying stock may be approaching overbought.

Next earnings are expected to be released in 6 days.

Expert Opinions on Spotify Technology

A total of 5 professional analysts have given their take on this stock in the last 30 days, setting an average price target of $643.0.

Unusual Options Activity Detected: Smart Money on the Move

* An analyst from Wells Fargo persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $740. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from UBS keeps a Buy rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $690. * An analyst from JP Morgan persists with their Overweight rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $640. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from Keybanc keeps a Overweight rating on Spotify Technology with a target price of $625. * An analyst from Cantor Fitzgerald persists with their Neutral rating on Spotify Technology, maintaining a target price of $520.

Trading options involves greater risks but also offers the potential for higher profits. Savvy traders mitigate these risks through ongoing education, strategic trade adjustments, utilizing various indicators, and staying attuned to market dynamics. Keep up with the latest options trades for Spotify Technology with Benzinga Pro for real-time alerts.

Latest Ratings for SPOT

Date Firm Action From To Apr 2025 Wolfe Research Upgrades Peer Perform Outperform Apr 2025 Cantor Fitzgerald Maintains Neutral Neutral Apr 2025 UBS Maintains Buy Buy

