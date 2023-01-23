Spotify Technology (SPOT) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Monday, shares of Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $98.82, changing hands as high as $104.00 per share. Spotify Technology SA shares are currently trading up about 3.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPOT's low point in its 52 week range is $69.285 per share, with $208.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $101.52.

