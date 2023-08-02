Spotify Technology (SPOT) Price Target Increased by 7.68% to 175.37

The average one-year price target for Spotify Technology (NYSE:SPOT) has been revised to 175.37 / share. This is an increase of 7.68% from the prior estimate of 162.86 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 110.09 to a high of 262.50 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 17.38% from the latest reported closing price of 149.41 / share.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 924 funds or institutions reporting positions in Spotify Technology. This is an increase of 68 owner(s) or 7.94% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to SPOT is 0.57%, an increase of 21.30%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 0.92% to 115,647K shares. The put/call ratio of SPOT is 0.96, indicating a bullish outlook.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

Baillie Gifford holds 25,177K shares representing 12.93% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 27,495K shares, representing a decrease of 9.21%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 3.66% over the last quarter.

VWIGX - Vanguard International Growth Fund Investor Shares holds 9,425K shares representing 4.84% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

Price T Rowe Associates holds 8,708K shares representing 4.47% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 9,701K shares, representing a decrease of 11.40%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 41.38% over the last quarter.

Technology Crossover Management VIII holds 3,618K shares representing 1.86% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

T. Rowe Price Investment Management holds 3,042K shares representing 1.56% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 2,734K shares, representing an increase of 10.12%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in SPOT by 75.95% over the last quarter.

Spotify Technology Background Information

(This description is provided by the company.)

Spotify is the world's most popular audio streaming subscription service with a community of 345 million Monthly Active Users and 155 million Premium Subscribers. With a presence in 93 markets, and more than 70 million tracks including over 2 million podcast titles, it has transformed the way people access and enjoy music and podcasts.

