Spotify Technology S.A. Q4 Earnings Summary

Earnings: EUR367 million in Q4 vs. -EUR70 million in the same period last year. EPS: EUR1.76 in Q4 vs. -EUR0.36 in the same period last year. Revenue: EUR4.242 billion in Q4 vs. EUR3.671 billion in the same period last year.

Looking ahead, for the first quarter, the company expects an operating income of EUR548 million, on revenue of EUR4.2 billion.

