Spotify Technology S.A. Q1 Income Rises

April 29, 2025 — 07:05 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) announced a profit for its first quarter that increased from the same period last year

The company's earnings came in at EUR225 million, or EUR1.07 per share. This compares with EUR197 million, or EUR0.97 per share, last year.

The company's revenue for the period rose 15.2% to EUR4.190 billion from EUR3.636 billion last year.

Spotify Technology S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings: EUR225 Mln. vs. EUR197 Mln. last year. -EPS: EUR1.07 vs. EUR0.97 last year. -Revenue: EUR4.190 Bln vs. EUR3.636 Bln last year.

Looking ahead, for the second quarter, the company expects operating income of EUR 539 million on revenue of EUR 4.3 billion.

