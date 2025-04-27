SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Earnings Preview: Recent $SPOT Insider Trading, Hedge Fund Activity, and More

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA ($SPOT) is expected to release its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th before market open, per Finnhub. Analysts are expecting revenue of $4,291,160,359 and earnings of $2.25 per share.

You can see Quiver Quantitative's $SPOT stock page to track data on insider trading, hedge fund activity, congressional trading, and more.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 594 institutional investors add shares of SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA stock to their portfolio, and 403 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

To track hedge funds' stock portfolios, check out Quiver Quantitative's institutional holdings dashboard.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $SPOT stock 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 2 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $SPOT stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JOSH GOTTHEIMER has traded it 2 times. They made 0 purchases and 2 sales worth up to $30,000 on 03/24, 02/21.

on 03/24, 02/21. REPRESENTATIVE BRUCE WESTERMAN purchased up to $15,000 on 03/20.

To track congressional stock trading, check out Quiver Quantitative's congressional trading dashboard.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $SPOT in the last several months. We have seen 9 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/15/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Raymond James issued a "Outperform" rating on 02/04/2025

Pivotal Research issued a "Buy" rating on 02/04/2025

Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 01/14/2025

KeyBanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/10/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 12/18/2024

To track analyst ratings and price targets for SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA, check out Quiver Quantitative's $SPOT forecast page.

SPOTIFY TECHNOLOGY SA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $SPOT recently. We have seen 8 analysts offer price targets for $SPOT in the last 6 months, with a median target of $547.5.

Here are some recent targets:

John Hodulik from UBS set a target price of $680.0 on 04/15/2025

on 04/15/2025 Ed Vyvyan from Redburn Partners set a target price of $545.0 on 03/11/2025

on 03/11/2025 Benjamin Swinburne from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $550.0 on 12/18/2024

on 12/18/2024 Maria Ripps from Canaccord Genuity set a target price of $560.0 on 12/02/2024

on 12/02/2024 Matt Farrell from Piper Sandler set a target price of $450.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Alan Gould from Loop Capital Markets set a target price of $435.0 on 11/13/2024

on 11/13/2024 Benjamin Black from Deutsche Bank set a target price of $440.0 on 11/06/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.