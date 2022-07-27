Markets
Spotify Technology S.A. Q2 Loss Widens

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) announced Loss for its second quarter that increased from last year

The company's bottom line came in at -Euro125 million, or -Euro0.85 per share. This compares with -Euro20 million, or -Euro0.19 per share, in last year's second quarter.

The company's revenue for the quarter rose 22.9% to Euro2.864 billion from Euro2.331 billion last year.

Spotify Technology S.A. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :

-Earnings (Q2): -Euro125 Mln. vs. -Euro20 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q2): -Euro0.85 vs. -Euro0.19 last year. -Revenue (Q2): Euro2.864 Bln vs. Euro2.331 Bln last year.

-Guidance: Next quarter revenue guidance: EUR 3 Billion

