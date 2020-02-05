Spotify Technology Posts Q4 Loss; Revenue Up 24% - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) reported a fourth-quarter net loss to owners of the parent of 209 million euros compared to profit of 442 million euros, prior year. Loss per share was 1.14 euros compared to profit per share of 0.36 euros.

Fourth-quarter revenue increased to 1.86 billion euros from 1.50 billion euros, previous year. Total MAUs grew 31% year-on-year to 271 million, outperforming the high end of the company's guidance. Fourth-quarter premium subscribers were up 29% to 124 million.

For full year 2020, the company projects: operating loss in a range of 150 million euros to 250 million euros; and total revenue in a range of 8.08 billion euros to 8.48 billion euros. The projected total MAUs are 328-348 million; and the total premium subscribers to be in a range of 143-153 million.

For the first-quarter, the company projects: operating loss of 65 million euros to 115 million euros, and total revenue of 1.71 billion to 1.91 billion euros. The projected total MAUs are 279-289 million; and the anticipated total premium subscribers are 126-131 million.

