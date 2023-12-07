Spotify Technology CFO Paul Vogel To Step Down In March 2024

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) said that its Chief Financial Officer, Paul Vogel, will be leaving the company on March 31, 2024. The company has launched an external search for his successor.

In the interim, Ben Kung, Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, will take on expanded responsibilities to support the company's realignment of its financial leadership team, Spotify said in a statement.

Earlier this week, Spotify said it would eliminate total headcount by around 17% across the company amid its efforts to cut costs to become "productive and efficient." The decision would reportedly affect around 1,500 employees.

