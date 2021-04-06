Spotify Technology Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for SPOT

In trading on Tuesday, shares of Spotify Technology SA (Symbol: SPOT) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $281.93, changing hands as high as $285.77 per share. Spotify Technology SA shares are currently trading up about 4.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of SPOT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SPOT's low point in its 52 week range is $123.5516 per share, with $387.44 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $285.52.

