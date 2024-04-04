News & Insights

Spotify Technology Appoints Christian Luiga As New CFO

April 04, 2024

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Spotify Technology S.A. (SPOT) announced Thursday the appointment of Christian Luiga as its new Chief Financial Officer. The company currently plans for Luiga to join in third quarter of 2024.

Ben Kung, Spotify Vice President of Financial Planning and Analysis, who has been a leader on the finance team for several years will serve as interim CFO until Luiga joins.

Luiga will be based in Sweden and have responsibility for the following functions: financial planning and analysis, audit and risk, investor relations, accounting, corporate development, tax and treasury.

Luiga joins Spotify from Saab AB, a European defense and security company, where he served as Deputy Chief Executive Officer and Chief Financial Officer.

Prior to joining Saab AB, Luiga also held several key leadership roles including CFO and acting CEO and President at European telecommunications company Telia.

