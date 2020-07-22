Oil
SPOT

Spotify strikes new deal with Vivendi's Universal Music Group

Contributors
Sudip Kar-Gupta Reuters
Uday Sampath Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

Spotify Technology said on Wednesday it signed a new, multi-year licensing agreement with Vivendi's Universal Music Group (UMG), the label behind artists such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

Adds details on deal, background, share movement

July 22 (Reuters) - Spotify Technology SPOT.N said on Wednesday it signed a new, multi-year licensing agreement with Vivendi's VIV.PA Universal Music Group (UMG), the label behind artists such as Taylor Swift and Coldplay.

Shares of the Stockholm-based company rose 6.2% in early trade, taking their yearly gain to 96%.

Spotify and UMG said they would collaborate on new, marketing campaigns across the music streaming company's platform, while UMG would also deepen its role as an early adopter of future Spotify products.

Under pressure from investors to more regularly turn a profit, Spotify has been looking at new ways to boost earnings without raising subscription prices and risk losing listeners to rivals.

The company's new deal signs UMG, the world's largest record company, to its "two-sided marketplace" - a feature, which in testing, allowed artists and their teams to pay for their content to show up as sponsored recommendations.

The companies did not disclose the length and financial details of the agreement.

As competition in the streaming space grows, Spotify has also been looking at other ways to attract subscribers, such as rolling out a video feature for podcasts.

(Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta and Uday Sampath, editing by Louise Heavens and Aditya Soni)

((sudip.kargupta@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 53 84;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

SPOT VIV

Other Topics

US Markets

Latest Oil Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Oil

    Explore

    Most Popular