Spotify Stock on a Comeback After Great Earnings Report

Spotify (NYSE: SPOT) has had some volatile results in the last few years as margins have struggled and costs have spiraled out of control. But the company is now cutting costs and improving margins across the board, helping the stock in the process.

In this video, Travis Hoium covers the recent results and why he thinks there's upside in Spotify's stock if the ad business starts gaining traction during the holiday season.

*Stock prices used were end-of-day prices of Oct. 24, 2023. The video was published on Oct. 25, 2023.

