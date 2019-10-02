Spotify Stock Has Dropped So Much, Two Analysts Ditched Their Sell Ratings

Shares of the streaming-music company had a summer to forget and now sit close to 52-week lows. Is it safe to wade in?

Spotify Technology stock had a summer to forget, and the shares now sit close to 52-week lows. Pressure has built gradually on the company, largely because of increased competition from companies such as Amazon.com, Apple, and Alphabet’s Google.

Spotify extended its free-trial period to three months from one in August, and analysts grew more concerned that the company’s foray into podcasting won’t be the triumph they had hoped. Shares are down 29% in the past eight weeks, and short interest in the stock is up to 5.5% of the float.

Now, bearish analysts are starting to grow slightly more bullish on the stock—not because they see big gains ahead, but because they think the stock has fallen far enough and could tick higher, or at least stand its ground, in the weeks ahead.

Credit Suisse analyst Brian Russo upgraded Spotify to Neutral from Underperform because the negative expectations appear to be fully priced into the stock. But that doesn’t mean he’s excited about the company’s prospects.

“Our forecast and longer-term thesis remain unchanged, and we continue to believe Spotify will be challenged to meet street expectations for subscriber/revenue growth given a reliance on both penetrating older consumers in developed markets and lower-value consumers in emerging markets,” Russo wrote.

Russo’s note comes after Evercore’s Kevin Rippey expressed similar sentiments, writing that the stock could see a “sudden relief rally” when Spotify reports earnings several weeks from now and upgrading it to In-Line from Underperform.

Russo values Spotify, which hasn’t yet earned an annual profit, based on its revenue. He thinks it’s worth 2.1 times expected 2020 revenue, which comes out to $120.

Spotify stock is up 0.5% in Wednesday trading to $113.00, while the S&P 500 is off by 1.9%.

