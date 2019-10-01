Spotify Stock Could Take Off in a 'Sudden Relief Rally'

Evercore analyst Kevin Rippey said Spotify stock is technically oversold, though he hasn’t become bullish on he isn’t bullish on the company.

Evercore analyst Kevin Rippey said Spotify stock is technically oversold, potentially leading to a temporary gain, though he hasn’t become bullish on the company.

Spotify Technology stock has struggled in recent months as competition continues to ramp up in the streaming-music industry. Shares traded as high as $161.38 on Aug. 1, but were down to $114.32 on Tuesday.

The company is still the global leader, based on total paying subscribers, but it is in a tough battle with tech heavyweights like Apple (AAPL), Amazon.com (AMZN) and Alphabet, Google’s owner (GOOGL). That competition is likely to take a toll on margins: Spotify announced in August that new users of its premium service would get three free months of music, instead of one month.

But one analyst who had turned bearish in June has shifted into a more neutral stance. Evercore analyst Kevin Rippey upgraded his rating last week to In-Line from Underperform, saying “the opportunity related to shorting Spotify has diminished.”

“We would not be totally surprised to see Spotify shares remain under pressure, as the market revaluates companies demonstrating attractive revenue growth but beset by unclear paths to meaningful profitability,” he wrote. “But, at least in the case of Spotify, it feels equally likely that a sudden relief rally from a technically oversold position leads the stock higher, at least temporarily.”

Rippey certainly isn’t becoming bullish on the company. His price target is $110, below current prices. And he isn’t particularly optimistic about the company’s third-quarter results, which Spotify is likely to announce in a few weeks. Intra-quarter app trends appear to be “fitting with the recent past,” meaning there is no current reason to be extremely bullish or bearish.

In an April cover story, Barron’s was skeptical about the company’s near-term success, given the uncertainty about when it will become consistently profitable, the high levels of competition in the industry, and the difficult economics of the streaming business.

Rippey will be watching the company’s subscriber numbers and its monthly active users when Spotify next reports its results. He anticipates Spotify will add about 5 million new paying subscribers.

The analyst will also keep an eye on Spotify’s investments: If the company spends a lot on services with a low probability of paying off, he might get bullish again. On the other hand, if business lines like Spotify for Artists, which offers services to musicians, take off, he would consider getting more bullish.

Write to Avi Salzman at avi.salzman@barrons.com

