Spotify (SPOT) to Post Q1 Earnings: What's in the Cards?

Spotify Technology S.A. SPOT will release first-quarter 2021 results on Apr 28, before the bell.

The company’s earnings surprise history hasn’t been impressive. It delivered a negative earnings surprise of 76.2% in the last four quarters, on average.

Q1 Expectations

The Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenues for the to-be-reported quarter is pegged at $2.55 billion, indicating year-over-year growth of 25.3%. Growth of subscribers and monthly active users (MAUs) is likely to have benefited the top line. However, average revenue per user or ARPU is expected to have declined due to shifts in both product and geographic mix.

Gross margin is expected to have been lower due to impacts of seasonality. Notably, the metric is comparatively lower in the first and third quarters as costs of promotional campaigns are high compared with the second and fourth quarters. The Zacks Consensus Estimate stands at a loss of 57 cents per share for the to-be-reported quarter. The company had incurred a loss of 22 cents in the first quarter of 2020.

What Our Model Says

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for Spotify this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they're reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.

Spotify has an Earnings ESP of +56.31% and a Zacks Rank #3.

